Owner Passed Away/August 2017 Featured Artist

Peter V. Kuykendall (aka Pete Roberts) 79 of Warrenton, VA passed away on August 24, 2017.

He was born on January 15, 1938, in Washington, DC, and was a resident of Northern Virginia area all of his life except for a short period as a child when he lived in Nashville, IN. He graduated in 1955 from Washington and Lee High School, Arlington, VA.

In his early career, Pete was a disc jockey on various radio stations including WFCR, Fairfax, VA, and WKIK, Leonardtown, MD, and served as chief engineer at WKCW, Warrenton, VA.

As a multi-instrumentalist, he played in several bands, including Benny and Vallie Cain, the Country Gentlemen, Red Allen and Frank Wakefield, and made guest appearances with Bill Clifton, The Stanley Brothers, and Bill Monroe, to name a few. He was chosen as the National Banjo Champion in 1956.

He received an Associate Degree in Applied Sciences from Capitol Radio Engineering Institute and worked at the Library of Congress Recording Lab , Electronics Wholesalers, and as a technical director at WETA-TV.

Bobby Osborne sits at the microphone, smiling patiently as Bill Cody energetically lives up to his legendary status as morning drive-time disc jockey at even-more-legendary WSM, home of the Grand Ole Opry for more than ninety years. Job one on morning drive-time is keep your audience awake and listening, and Cody’s good at it. Well-caffeinated, he and his guest trace Bobby’s life back to the family farm in Hyden, Ky., Bobby wistfully recalling having to leave his beloved horse Maggie when his dad, Robert Sr., moved the family out of Kentucky coal country up to industrial Dayton, Ohio. The senior Osborne was teaching school to miners’ kids, but the assembly line at National Cash Register paid a lot better and guaranteed his own kids wouldn’t wind up in the mines. That was over 75 years ago, but Bobby remembers it like yesterday.

Sitting and talking with Bobby Osborne, it’s impossible to believe he’ll turn 86 on December 7th. His memory is unflagging and there’s a light in his eyes that’s absolutely ageless. An Opry member for 53 years, he’s been doing radio since he was a teenager, but he’s fully engaged and completely entertaining with Cody, enjoying that interview as if it was a new experience.

