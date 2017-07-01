New Releases – July 2017

BIG SADIE—KEEP ME WAITING—Spindle Tree Records STR-201 (compact disc)

BUNCOMBE TURNPIKE—THEY PASS IT DOWN—No Label, BT-06452 (compact disc)

ZANE CAMPBELL—OLA WAVE—Emperor Records ER-101 (compact disc)

CEDAR HILL—BY REQUEST: A 50 YEAR TRADITION—Nickeltown Records NR170515 (compact disc)

DOUG FLOWERS—FAVORITES—No Label, No Number (compact disc)

FIDDLER’S DREAM: OLD-TIME, SWING, AND BLUEGRASS FIDDLING IN TWENTIETH CENTURY MISSOURI—BY HOWARD WIGHT MARSHALL—Univ. of Missouri Press 9780826221216 (book)

JOE FILI—OLD HARMONY ROAD—No Label, No Number (compact disc)

AARON “FROSTY” FOSTER—OPENING DOORS—No Label, No Number (compact disc)

JIMMY GAUDREAU & ELLE MEARS—GIVE US STRENGTH—Songside Records SR-1701 (compact disc)

DICK KIMMEL & PAMELA LONGTINE—FIDDLE AND MANDOLIN—Dick Kimmel Music CD 2017-01 (compact disc)

JOEL MABUS—DIFFERENT HYMNALS—Fossil Records 2517 (compact disc)

MAN ABOUT A HORSE—No Label, 191061550655 (compact disc)

NO TIME FLATT—No Label, NTF-05-2017 (compact disc)

PARKING LOT PICKER’S PLAY-ALONG: MANDOLIN—BY DIX BRUCE—Mel Bay 9780786698844 (book)

RED HERRING—HERE TO DISTRACT YOU—No Label, No Number (compact disc)

Additional Releases

WEST END STRING BAND—ALL NIGHT LONG—No Label, No Number. Charlie McDaniel and his wife Kathy have been playing music around Greenville, N.C., for a number of years. Charlie plays guitar and Kathy plays bass. The new group was formed when they were joined by Matt Purinton on mandolin, Brian VanAntwerp on fiddle, and Jim Rollins on banjo. Their song selections span from traditional to more contemporary and are given fairly solid instrumentation and vocal presentations. The traditional sound is heard on their renditions of “Cuckoo,” Gid Tanner’s “Back Up And Push,” and A.P. Carter’s “Lonesome Day.” There are the more country stylings of “Honky Tonk Blues,” “Old Chain Gang,” “Just Because,” and “Stone Wall (Around Your Heart).” Contemporary tunes include “Last Call,” “Live Oak,” and “Wild Bill.” Everyone sings, shares lead vocals, and contributes harmonies. The CD package is a little sparse, beyond listing band members and song titles. (www.westendstringband.com)

SOUTHERN TRADITION—RAIN, RAIN GO AWAY—Palm Recording, No Number. Formed in 2014 in The Ozarks of Arkansas, the band consists of Justin Bond (guitar), Jeff Bond (guitar), Bobby Glenn (mandolin), Dennis Keigley (banjo), and Rick Evans (bass). This is a project of all-originals, which includes songs co-written by the Bond brothers (“Mary’s Grace,” “Faded Mind,” and “Ridin’ The Rails”), songs from Justin Bond including “Miss Jennie,” “Rain, Rain Go Away,” “Colton Street And Silver Bell,” “Morgan,” “The 20th Maine,” and “Take The Chance,” and songs written by Keigley including “The Girl I Left Behind,” “Take A Little Time To Pray,” “The Pathway.” The band is very good vocally and instrumentally. This is a project of well-written songs, nicely arranged and executed. (www.southerntraditionbluegrass.com)

Comps and Reissues

TOM EWING—ADVENTURES OF A BLUE GRASS BOY—Patuxent Music CD-295. Tom was a member of Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys from 1986 to 1996, during which time he recorded many of his adventures on cassette tapes. Those are now converted to CD, so you can enjoy Tom picking with friends including Glen Duncan, Billy Rose, Sandy Rothman, Blake Williams, Roy Huskey, Jr., Clarence “Tater” Tate, Robert Bowlin, Blaine Sprouse, Mike Compton, and Jesse McReynolds. (www.pxrec.com)