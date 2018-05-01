New Releases – May 2018

BARCELONA BLUEGRASS BAND—SET LIST—Red Pig Recordings DLBI/102/2018 (compact disc)

NICK CHANDLER & DELIVERED—GROCERIES, GAS & USED CARS—Poor Mountain Records, No Number (compact disc)

CLAYBANK—NO ESCAPE—Mountain Fever MFR180427 (compact disc)

DOWNTOWN MOUNTAIN BOYS—HEY JOHN—No Label, No Number (compact disc)

IDA CLARE—No Label, No Number (compact disc)

RICK LANG—THE UNDERTOW—RLM Records RLM CD1006 (compact disc)

LONESOME ACE STRINGBAND—WHEN THE SUN COMES UP—Canada Council For The Arts, No Number (compact disc)

CURTIS McPEAKE & ANDY MAY—THE GOOD THINGS OUTWEIGH THE BAD—Swift River Music SRM CD120 (compact disc)

NORTH COUNTRY—LONELY TONIGHT—No Label, No Number (compact disc)

PETER ROWAN—CARTER STANLEY’S EYES—Rebel Records REB-CD-1861 (compact disc)

SARAH MAE & THE BIRKELAND BOYS—STANDING ON THE ROCK—Mike Birkeland Music MBM1801 (compact disc)

SIDELINE—FRONT AND CENTER—Mountain Home MH17052 (compact disc)

TENNESSEE JED—PIMPGRASS—No Label, No Number (compact disc)

THE LIFE I’VE PICKED: A BANJO PLAYER’S NITTY GRITTY JOURNEY—BY JOHN McEUEN—Chicago Review Press 9781613738955 (book)

THE TILLERS—Sofaburn SBR 2034 (compact disc)

LENA ULLMAN AND ANNA FALKENAU—I CAN HEAR YOU CALLING—No Label, No Number (compact disc)

Additional Releases

SUSAN NIKAS—LIVE AT THE FRET HOUSE—No Label, No Number. While just released, this live project was recorded back in 2007 at The Fret House in Covina, Cal. Nikas plays guitar and is joined by Les Johnson (lead guitar), Frank Abrahams (mandolin), and Dennis Caplinger (banjo, fiddle). Most of the songs are written by Nikas and released on other projects. Others are Nanci Griffith’s “I Wish It Would Rain,” and public domain tunes “Red River Valley” and “Cherokee Shuffle.” Her compositions include “Goodbye To All That,” “Love Is The Source,” “One Good Song,” “Been There, Done That,” “Pity Me,” “Long Hot Bath,” and “Love Is Running Out On Me.” This project is a nice setting for Nikas, whose lead vocals are backed by Johnson. The songs are presented to let her voice stand out while Johnson, Abrahams, and Caplinger provide solid accompaniment. (Susan Nikas, P.O. Box 604, San Dimas, CA 91773, susannikas.hearnow.com.)

ECHO VALLEY—RISE AND SHINE—No Label, No Number. This seven member family band from Pennsylvania is a very talented bunch of youngsters. The Anderson family is Elizabeth (guitar), Emily (fiddle), Isabelle (mandolin, fiddle), Olivia (violin), Emmaline (bass, piano), Annamae (violin, piano), and David (violin, piano). As a group, they’re a solid unit. As individuals, they play beyond their years. Vocally, the siblings blend as expected. Their song selections are from a variety of sources including Carl Perkins, Jimmy Fortune, Chris Stuart, Summer Brooke, and Ron Block. Tunes include the title “Rise And Shine,” “Kansas City Kitty,” “Paul And Peter Walked,” “Be Assured,” and “Cherokee Shuffle.” Among their gospel songs are “Walkin’ By Faith,” “Freedom, Family And Faith,” and “I Believe.” With their youthful vocals and excellent musicianship, this young band should have a bright future ahead. (www.echovalleybluegrass.com)

DAVIS BRADLEY—NEW DAYS & OLD WAYS—Cardinyl Class Records, No Number. This talented duo is from Linden, Va. Kathy Davis plays guitar, mandolin, banjo, and autoharp, while Bradley Bishop plays guitar, banjo, and harmonica. They are joined by Marshall Wilborn on bass and Wayne Lanham on fiddle. Davis and Bishop share lead and harmony vocals with a pleasant, easy blend. Song selections offer a variety of bluegrass, folk, and old-time. The duo includes a few originals, such as “Lessons From The Deep,” “Let’s Just Pretend,” “Making Miles Of Memories,” and “Memories Trunk.” Other selections include Don Stover’s “Things In Life,” Steve Gillette’s “Darcy Farrow,” A.P. Carter’s “Single Girl, Married Girl,” and John Hartford’s “I Wish We Had Our Time Again.” There’s also a bonus track, an original called “Banjo Pickers We.” The Davis Bradley duo has an easygoing sound and delivery and seem to be quite popular in the Northern Virginia area. (www.davisbradleyduo.com)